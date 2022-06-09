Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) by 137.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,836 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of GTY Technology worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTYH stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

GTY Technology ( NASDAQ:GTYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTYH. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised GTY Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

