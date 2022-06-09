Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,101 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Harrow Health worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Harrow Health by 466.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 119.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 28,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $192,759.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,363,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HROW shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Harrow Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.