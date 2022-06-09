Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 7,407 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 180.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

