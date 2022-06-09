Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 2,783 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,015,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,218 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,203,000 after acquiring an additional 710,104 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $2,564,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.23.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

