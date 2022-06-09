Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 12,811 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 533.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,842,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares during the period.

Shares of CEF opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

