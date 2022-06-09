S&T Bank PA Purchases 606 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

S&T Bank PA raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,634,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,825,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,878,000 after buying an additional 382,597 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

