S&T Bank PA Purchases 557 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $7,668,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $306,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.19. 11,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,006. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

