S&T Bank PA Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.80. 2,765,206 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

