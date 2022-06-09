S&T Bank PA Has $6.81 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

CHKP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.98. 5,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

