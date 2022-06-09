S&T Bank PA Grows Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics makes up 1.5% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. S&T Bank PA owned 0.45% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 305.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $867,266. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of CORT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.58. 5,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

