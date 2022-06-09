S&T Bank PA Boosts Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 965,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,388,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 125.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

FHI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.84. 5,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,267. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

