SRB Corp Purchases Shares of 7,181 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CDW by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $174.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $155.39 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

