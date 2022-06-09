SRB Corp Has $1.62 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SRB Corp lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.1% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $149.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.52.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

