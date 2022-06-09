SRB Corp Acquires New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,066,899 shares of company stock valued at $910,384,692. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $146.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.