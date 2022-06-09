Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.25.

SR stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.99. 236,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,237. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Spire by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

