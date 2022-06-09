Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.43–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.61 million.Spire Global also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

Shares of Spire Global stock remained flat at $$1.70 during trading on Thursday. 629,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,066. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPIR. Raymond James initiated coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 500.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 43,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 398.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 332,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

