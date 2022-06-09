Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.72.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.