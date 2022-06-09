Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Purchases 652 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in InMode by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

