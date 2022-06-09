Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $218.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.85. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.