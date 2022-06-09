Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,543,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98,882 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

