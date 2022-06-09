SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Position Raised by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,959 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $26,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 59,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

