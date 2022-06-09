SparksPay Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $21,871.25 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000474 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000171 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,311,328 coins and its circulating supply is 11,060,580 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.