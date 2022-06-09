S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Reduced by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,565,000 after acquiring an additional 111,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.56.

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $340.52. 4,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.64. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

