Southernsun Asset Management LLC Sells 22,278 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises approximately 0.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of WestRock worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WRK opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

