Southernsun Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,721 shares during the quarter. AGCO comprises 4.4% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of AGCO worth $44,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AGCO by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,564,000 after acquiring an additional 563,239 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,457 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in AGCO by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 878,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,881,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after acquiring an additional 368,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.54. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

