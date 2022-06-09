Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $30.66 Million Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,202 shares during the period. Malibu Boats makes up approximately 3.1% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $30,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

MBUU stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.60. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

