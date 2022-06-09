Southernsun Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,739 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries accounts for about 1.2% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Armstrong World Industries worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $84.17 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.11.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

