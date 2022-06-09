Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) were up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 1,937,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 377,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 target price on Southern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.50 million and a PE ratio of 6.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54.

In other Southern Energy news, Director Bruce Michael Beynon acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 520,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,163.35.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

