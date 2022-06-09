SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $4.18

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.02. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 37,499 shares.

SoundHound AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops voice-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) and conversational intelligence technology solutions. Its products include Hound, a voice-enabled search engine that provides entertainment, information, and communication services; and SoundHound, a music search and discovery solution that identifies songs, plays music and lyrics, and allows users to share music and entertainment content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.