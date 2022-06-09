Sora Investors LLC Buys Shares of 509,000 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 509,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,214,000. Intel makes up approximately 12.8% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

