Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Trading Up 1.7%

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 339,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 116,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Societal CDMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Societal CDMO ( NASDAQ:SCTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 32.35% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Societal CDMO, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in the form of oral solid doses, sterile injectables, oral liquids, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes, and nano/microparticles, as well as in the areas of aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services.

