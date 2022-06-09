Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Trading Up 1.7%

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 339,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 116,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Societal CDMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.66.
Societal CDMO Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCTL)
Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in the form of oral solid doses, sterile injectables, oral liquids, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes, and nano/microparticles, as well as in the areas of aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services.
