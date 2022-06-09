SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,028 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.11.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

