Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,509.05

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,509.05 ($18.91) and traded as high as GBX 1,573.50 ($19.72). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,557 ($19.51), with a volume of 488,931 shares trading hands.

SMIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.81) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.80) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.93) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.81) to GBX 1,775 ($22.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,685 ($21.12).

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,480.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,509.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 12.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Smiths Group Company Profile (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

