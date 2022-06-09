Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,792. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

