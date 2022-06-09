Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Smartsheet by 386.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,173 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $12,052,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
About Smartsheet (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
