Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Smartsheet by 386.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,173 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $12,052,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

