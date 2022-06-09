Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$181.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.52 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

Shares of SMAR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,792. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.