Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.
Smartsheet stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.18. 3,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,792. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.
In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 9,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.
About Smartsheet (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
