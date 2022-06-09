Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.18. 3,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,792. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 9,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 386.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,173 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $12,052,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

