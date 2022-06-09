Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €170.00 ($182.80) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($159.89) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($189.25) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €126.20 ($135.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €123.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €138.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €103.70 ($111.51) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($183.12).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

