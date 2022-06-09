Sirios Capital Management L P Has $7.25 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116,675 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

