Sirios Capital Management L P Has $4.74 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P owned about 0.05% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,231. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

