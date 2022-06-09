SIR Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 246,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.20% of Eneti at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eneti by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eneti by 304.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 39,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Eneti in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Eneti alerts:

NASDAQ NETI traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,756. Eneti Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Eneti had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eneti Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Eneti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.