SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 602,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 602,000 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,383,000 after buying an additional 322,200 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,974,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,688 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.94. 72,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,533,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

