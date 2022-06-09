SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 302,298 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

SIR Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,262 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 302,298 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 18.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $3,461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 5.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 248,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 19.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,937,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,547,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,412 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,379. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 74,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,066,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

