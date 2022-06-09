SIR Capital Management L.P. Makes New $9.64 Million Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 468,590 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,644,000. Northern Oil and Gas makes up 1.5% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.71% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,213,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after acquiring an additional 513,002 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 336,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 205,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 104,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,360 shares of company stock worth $17,886,479. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. 8,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,489. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

