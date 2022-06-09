SIR Capital Management L.P. Makes New $7.46 Million Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,036. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

