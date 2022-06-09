SIR Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,290,000 after purchasing an additional 240,833 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $231,287,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,153,000 after purchasing an additional 207,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.85. 3,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

