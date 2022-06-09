SIR Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.44% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NESR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 213.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

NASDAQ NESR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.33. 455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.