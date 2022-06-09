SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $5.52 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 538,279 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Antero Resources worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $45.88. 64,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock worth $35,704,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

