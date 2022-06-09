SIR Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Archaea Energy accounts for 1.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of Archaea Energy worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LFG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

LFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

