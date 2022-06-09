Sinecera Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.5% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.80. 2,765,206 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

